We all hate bug reports, so we made them easier for everyone.
Stop hassling users with long bug report forms, we all know they don't want to fill them out. Instead allow them to leave useful feedback quickly and easily.
Screeney lets users highlight sections of the page to show you exactly where the issue lies, this makes both their and your life easier.
No long forms for them to fill out and no guessing what the issue is for you. That's what we call a result.
Try it out yourself
Click the button below to launch Screeney and experience just how easy it can make reporting issues.
See Screeney in action
How we can make your life easier
Highlighted screenshots
Screenshots lie at the core of Screeney and every issue is based around one.
Users can highlight and blackout areas of the screen as they see fit, this allows them to draw attention to issues whilst also allowing them to keep private data hidden.
The result of this is less hunting around for the bug in question therefore allowing a quicker resolution.
Works everywhere you go
Unlike some other systems, Screeney allows users to report across a majority of devices. If the device has a multi-touch input or a mouse then Screeney should work on it.
This allows users to report those obscure mobile bugs that never seem to show up on simulators, as well as on any desktop devices you can think of.
Zapier Integration
Screeney isn't trying to be a bug tracking application and we're not trying to change how you work, we'd rather make your life easier by fitting in with your current workflow.
To achieve this Screeney is integrated with Zapier, making it easy to pull issue information and Screenshots into whatever system you use, whether that be Email, Slack, Jira or a whole host of other options.
Wordpress plugin
With WordPress powering 30% it is arguably the largest web platform around. We understand that switching between websites can be a real pain so we decided to make life a bit easier and created a WordPress plugin. This gives you all the power of screeney in one simple to install package. Reports are even displayed in your WordPress dashboard so no need for website swapping.
All you need to do is create an account and you're good to go!
Free to try for 14 days
No credit card needed upfront, simply choose a plan when you’re ready.
Startup
£ 5
Per month5 Users
10 Projects
Unlimited Reporters
Standard
£ 10
Per month10 Users
15 Projects
Unlimited Reporters
Premium
£ 30
Per month30 Users
50 Projects
Unlimited Reporters
Frequently Asked Questions
Drop us an email if you couldn't find an answer to your question in the following list.
Which browsers are supported?
We support all major browsers, both desktop and mobile.
Does Screeney work on local enviroments?
Unfortunately not as we require access your CSS, JS and images in order to generate the screenshot and this isn't possible on local enviroments.
Do I need to install any browser extensions?
Definitely not! Screeney was built with public feedback in mind and as such it doesn't require the user to install anything.
What payment services do you support?
We accept all major credit and debit cards. All payments are handled securely by Stripe.
How long are your contracts?
You can upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your monthly account at any time with no further obligation.
Do you offer discounts?
We're always happy to try and help out startups and educational institutions. Get in touch and we'll see what we can do.
How do I install Screeney?
Once you've created a project within Screeney, we'll give you a small piece of JavaScript to put at the bottom of your page, that's it.
What should I do if I have an issue with Screeney?
If you have any issues with Screeney or notice any abnormalities, please let use know and we'll do everything in our power to fix it for you!
Other questions?
We're always available at daryll@screeney.com
